'We had more clear cut chances' - Robbie Fowler delighted with a point against FC Goa

The East Bengal coach was proud of his team's valiant effort against FC Goa...

A 10-man side managed to earn a hard-fought point against in the (ISL) clash on Wednesday.

The Red and Golds were a man down from the 56th minute when skipper Daniel Fox was sent off for a challenge on Alexander Romario. Despite the sending off, they managed to take the lead in the 79th minute via a scintillating strike from Bright Enobakhare. Unfortunately, their lead was shortlived as substitute Devendra Murgaonkar restored parity for the Gaurs within two minutes.

Coach Robbie Fowler wholeheartedly praised his team's performance after the draw and claimed that his team had more clear-cut chances than the opposition.

"I am delighted. We played against a good team. We probably lacked possession a bit but we deserved it. We probably had the best chances. They obviously had some chances themselves but ours were more clear cut and there's were more from set-pieces. Our players were brilliant especially after going down to 10 men. I am delighted with a point but we obviously wanted more," said the East Bengal coach.

Fowler was left in awe of the Nigerian forward who scored the goal dribbling past four FC Goa players. The said, "We have all seen him (Bright Enobakhare) on the pitch. He enjoys his football and he is such a skilful player and he is in control of the most things he does. I enjoy him watching and he gets you on the edge of your seat."

The English coach also explained why he decided to make five changes to the team that picked up their first win of the season.

"We have got players who missed a lot of pre-season and came in very late so we have to look after the players. I keep saying that we are behind a lot of teams in terms of physical fitness. At times players will get niggles and knocks so we need to make do with the players we got. Tonight the players who came in were fantastic and they certainly did not let me down or the club," said Fowler.

East Bengal's defence has come under scrutiny but after the clash against the Gaurs, Fowler backed his defenders.

"We played with 10 men. When you play with 10 men and you are playing a good team who play good football of course you are going to be behind the ball. We defended massively and I proud of the way they worked with each other and helped each other. It was a tough game and I think we did not deserve to lose in any way."