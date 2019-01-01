'We found him in the bushes!' - Szczesny reveals drunk Wilshere went missing at Pole's wedding

The former Arsenal goalkeeper holds the now West Ham midfielder in high regard despite one particularly embarrassing incident

Ex- goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has cited former team-mate Jack Wilshere as one of his “best friends” in football, though he also revealed one embarrassing tale from the midfielder's past.

international Szczesny spent eight seasons contracted to the Gunners, though only five as a regular first-teamer and won the twice under the guidance of Arsene Wenger.

Following a two-year loan spell with in , he made a permanent move to to join up with , with whom he subsequently managed the feat of a domestic treble in his first season.

And speaking to YouTube channel Foot Truck in his home nation, Szczesny has opened up on his time with Arsenal, with many of his former colleagues reflected in a positive light.

Wilshere in particular was championed by the Bianconeri star, who admitted that it was a shame that the current West Ham man’s injury problems have shaped his career.

“[He’s] my best friend, alongside [Grzegorz] Krychowiak,” Szczesny stated. “At my wedding he got so drunk, we were looking for him everywhere for two hours and found him sleeping in bushes!

“He had one injury that he never really fixed and it’s caused the next and the next.

“He’s one of the greatest talents I ever met. Because of injuries, he now plays for West Ham rather than a big European club.”

Szczesny also complimented current forward Olivier Giroud, while also poking fun at the international and World Cup winner.

“[He’s] the most handsome player I played with, and he knows it,” he added. “He loves himself. You know, little beard comb, oils for chest. [He’s a] great guy and a very underrated player.”

The keeper was also full of praise for Tomas Rosicky, adding: “His movement on the pitch was impressive, full of class and grace.

“I still believe he must be the richest footballer I know. He never spent any money. The whole time I was at Arsenal he had the same car and he only wore clothes from his sponsor. The only thing he didn’t spare on was his guitar.”