'We didn't go home empty' - Nigeria's Onome Ebi satisfied with third place prize

The Super Falcons' captain was glad to see her side redeem themselves after a third-place win over Romania on Sunday

Nigeria women captain Onome Ebi was left satisfied after her team finished third in the China Four-Nation Tournament following a 4-1 win over Romania.

The win in Wuhua on Sunday was enough the African champions to secure their first triumph over a European foe since 2-0 triumph over Denmark in 1999.

After a 3-0 opening defeat to hosts China, the Henan Huishang defender was glad they did not leave the Asian country empty-handed.

"It's not a bad one for us for a start I must say, it's out first coming together as a team since after Africa Women Cup of Nations, so it was fair," Ebi told Goal.

"I feel okay as we played as a team and we were able to see and correct some of our mistakes. Coming third in the tournament makes it encourage as we didn't go home empty handed.

"Putting some correction together, trying different pattern of play, playing with tough teams and having the younger players feel how the Women's World Cup would be like the positives for me.

"Playing together with my teammates, mostly the younger ones, and going home with a trophy and medal. And having us play as a team against Women's Cup Cup bound team."

Following a two-match tournament in China, Nigeria will look to continue their preparation for this summer's Women's World Cup next month in Cyprus.