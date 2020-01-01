‘We can’t allow this season to count for nothing’ – Liverpool legend Dalglish

The Anfield legend says that his former side should be awarded the Premier League title

legend Kenny Dalglish says that it cannot be allowed that the 2019-20 season “counts for nothing” following its suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has caused over 6,000 deaths worldwide, with over 160,000 official cases, with the growing issue prompting officials in the UK to shut down all organised football.

Although there are tentative plans in place for the season to recommence at the beginning of April, that is far from certain, with West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady stating on Saturday that the fairest thing to do would be to declare the campaign null and void.

More teams

Former Anfield hero Dalglish could not be opposed to her viewpoint any further, with his former club having established an apparently decisive 25-point advantage at the summit of the Premier League.

“Would any person without an agenda really think it would be the most-sensible outcome to deny Liverpool their chance of winning the title after doing fantastically well in their 29 league games so far to build up a 25-point lead over with nine games remaining?” he wrote in his Sunday Post column.

“My first thought is that we must be given time to finish the competitions in our own backyard.

“If that means we need to play every second night for three weeks during May, or even into June, then so be it.

“It’s far from ideal, I know, but every club would be in the same boat, so it would be a level playing field.

“What must definitely not happen is for the 2019-20 campaign to be declared null and void.”

’s record appearance holder did admit that there are more important issues at stake than the destination of silverware, however.

Article continues below

“We just need to hope that in the short term, as many people as possible are safe and well and free from the virus,” he added.

“Football is quite rightly playing second fiddle to worldwide health issues, and we can never underestimate the importance of it all.

“That, of course, is my main concern just now and I wish everyone well and good health.”