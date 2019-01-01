‘We are trying to be as relentless as possible’ - Alexander-Arnold urges Liverpool to stretch 15-game winning run

The Liverpool right-back scored in Sunday’s victory over Chelsea to maintain their five-point gap at the top of the Premier League table

Trent Alexander-Arnold says must be "as relentless as possible" in order to carry on winning matches.

Jurgen Klopp’s side picked up a 15th consecutive Premier League win with a 2-1 victory over on Sunday, extending their unbeaten run in the league to 23 games.

Alexander-Arnold scored the opener from a well-worked free-kick in their latest win, which helped Liverpool maintain their 100 per cent record this season.

A Roberto Firmino header made it 2-0 against Frank Lampard’s outfit, with the away side holding on for all three points after N'Golo Kante had reduced the deficit.

The Reds made it six wins from six to stay five points ahead of champions Manchester City, and Alexander-Arnold believes that their form will only continue if they remain ruthless.

"We are just trying to stay as fit as possible and be as relentless as possible to carry on winning and competing on all fronts,” the right-back told the club’s official website.

"It's all about the mentality of the team.

"Obviously 15 wins in a row is something to be proud of, but we know we need to keep on going and keep pushing ourselves even further."

The international also pointed to the importance of squad depth in maintaining their successful start to the season, with several key fixtures arriving in the coming weeks.

Klopp’s side travel to MK Dons on Wednesday evening in a tie, before returning to Premier League action with an away fixture at on Saturday.

The Reds then host Red Bull Salzburg in the , with difficult league games against Spurs, and Leicester all scheduled for next month.

“We are a strong enough side and we've got the squad depth that we need,” added the 20-year-old.

"Players can come in, come out and rotate, so we are showing how good a side we are, how good a squad we are. And as a club this is where we need to be.

"A lot of players will be disappointed that they haven't had that much game time so far this season.

“But the fixtures are coming thick and fast now over the next few months and there will be opportunities for everyone.”