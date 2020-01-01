'We are the ones spreading the virus' - Drogba urges vigilance in the fight against coronavirus

The Ivory Coast's all-time leading goalscorer urged his compatriots to do all they can to stop the spread of the virus

legend Didier Drogba has pleaded with people to do all they can to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The pandemic has spread to the ex-striker’s home country of , with the first case in the African nation reported on March 11, and quarantine measures being instigated on March 17.

Along with the quarantine protocols, Ivorians have been told to take social distancing measures, in line with those in place in many other countries around the world.

Drogba, who made 105 appearances for Ivory Coast, scoring 65 goals, said that people must heed the warnings put in place as we are the ones who will spread the disease.

“To my Ivorian brothers and sisters,” the country’s record scorer began a video message on Twitter, “I ask you to take the subject very seriously because we tend to be too light in the face of the situation.

“It is imperative to respect the measures imposed by the government. We are the ones spreading the virus, we are all responsible for the situation.

“Wash your hands regularly, go out only when necessary, and keep a distance of at least one meter from each other, "

Drogba scored 157 goals in all competitions during an eight-year spell in west London in which he made 341 appearances.

Tous ensemble contre le Corona virus pic.twitter.com/5B5zTLVvgc — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) March 20, 2020

He last played in the United States for Phoenix Rising, a club in which he has an ownership stake, in 2018, scoring seven goals in 12 games for the USL club, despite being 40 years old.

He is the latest footballing star to urge the public to heed the warnings of the authorities when it comes to Covid-19.

Juan Mata has asked people to remain calm, but trust the experts in terms of stopping the spread of the virus.

England manager Gareth Southgate said he was looking forward to the return of football, but echoed Drogba and Mata in saying people should concern themselves with taking measures to stop the pandemic in its tracks.

One of the first players to contract the virus was Callum Hudson-Odoi who graces the same Stamford Bridge turf that Drogba once did.