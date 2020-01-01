Wayne Rooney documentary: How to watch, release date & full details

The Manchester United and England strike superstar is set to be the topic of his own biopic, produced by the team behind Maradona

After the successes of recent documentaries celebrating the lives and times of footballers such as Maradona, Steven Gerrard and more, former and star Wayne Rooney is the latest footballer to have his own.

A biopic focusing on the career of Man Utd's all-time leading goalscorer is set for release, and Goal has all the details.

What is the Wayne Rooney documentary?

The ex-England talisman will be the centre of an upcoming documentary set to be produced by Lorton Entertainment, who were responsible for 2019's Maradona that focused on the life of the and legend.

Production has already begun on the biopic on Rooney, and will be directed by BAFTA-winner Matt Smith (whose credits include Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad).

The biopic will include archive footage as well as interviews with figures from the football industry who have been involved in Rooney's career, starting from his early academy days at to his days at Old Trafford where he enjoyed a glittering career.

-born Rooney came up through the academy and broke through the ranks at Goodison Park, earning him a £25.6 million move to Man Utd in 2004.

Rooney reached heights of superstardom during his time at Old Trafford in which he became the club's leading goalscorer with 253 strikes, lifting five Premier League titles and a trophy.

The striker also became England's leading goalscorer and the undisputed star of the Three Lions side while he was playing in Manchester, leading the charts with 53 goals.

After leaving Man Utd in 2017, Rooney returned to his former home of Everton for a season before spending two years with side before returning to England to play for as a player/manager.

Rooney said: “I’m excited to be the subject of this documentary. This is a film that looks in detail at my journey: the highs, the lows, the beautiful game, finally I have the opportunity to show the person I really am.”

When will the Wayne Rooney documentary be released?

No details have been announced regarding the release date of the documentary, but it is likely to be slated for release later this year or early 2021.

How to watch the Wayne Rooney documentary

No information has been set about whether or not the documentary will have a theatrical release or if it will be distributed to streaming services such as Amazon or Netflix, but such details are expected to be announced in due course.