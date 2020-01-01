Watford’s Sarr or Crystal Palace’s Zaha? – Bent advises Premier League clubs on transfer option

The Senegal and Ivory Coast internationals have been linked with moves to the Premier League giants this summer

Former Hotspur star Darren Bent thinks winger Wilfried Zaha would be a better signing for Premier League clubs than ’s Ismaila Sarr.

Sarr is reportedly attracting interests from , Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace after Watford’s relegation to the Championship while Zaha is said to be seeking a new adventure after spending nine years at Selhurst Park.

The international played in every of Crystal Palace league games this season and returned four goals and three assists as they finished 14th on the Premier League table.

Sarr, on the other hand, was not able to save the Hornets from dropping to the second division despite a promising debut campaign in where he notched five goals and four assists in 28 league outings.

As speculation continue swirl over the future of the African stars, Bent believes Zaha’s experience in the English top-flight might be an advantage for the league giants while Sarr needs time.

“I’d rather go with Zaha, just because you know what you’re going to get from him,” he told talkSPORT.

“I think he’s been more established in the Premier League, he understands the league and we’ve seen him perform very well.

“I like Sarr as well, I think he’s been brilliant for Watford, but he’s been a little bit inconsistent because he’s still young.

“His pace gets him out of a lot of trouble but he’s a little bit inconsistent in front of goal, he’s missed some big chances.

“So, right now, I’d probably give Sarr another year or so and right now I’d go for Zaha first over Sarr.”

After his underwhelming season at , Zaha has rediscovered his form at Selhurst Park where he has established himself as their talisman.

The former and Sunderland striker said he might be difficult for clubs to match the £60 million or £70 million asking price put on him and does not see him moving to , Liverpool, or ,

“It’s unfair to judge Zaha on his time at Manchester United because he was young,” Bent continued.

Article continues below

“The way he has played since he’s been back with Crystal Palace, he’s earned the right for another crack with one of the big boys in the division.

“But, I’m not sure where. I can’t see him going to Liverpool or Man City, you look at Chelsea and they’ve just got Werner and Ziyech and you look at Arsenal and Aubameyang now seems to be staying and they’re about to sign Willian…

“Four goals and five assists… I can’t see that many teams champing at the bit to pay £60m or £70m for him. I’m not quite sure what level he goes to.”