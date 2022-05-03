Watch: Young Man Utd fan begs Cavani not to leave & gifts him headband

A young Manchester United fan has begged Edinson Cavani not to leave Manchester United, with the veteran Uruguayan striker among those heading towards free agency.

At 35 years of age, and having been restricted to just 18 appearances across all competitions this season, one of the finest finishers in world football will be bidding farewell to Old Trafford over the summer.

His departure, after hitting 17 goals last season, will sting for some, with one particular Red Devils follower gutted to see her idol heading for the exits.

The supporter in question, who is called Lola, was thrilled to meet up with her sporting hero following United’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Brentford – with Cavani seeing 15 minutes off the bench in that contest as he said his goodbyes to the Old Trafford faithful.

The South American was happy to interact with a young fan as he made his way out of the ground and even went as far as donning a “Miss Kick” head band that Lola was desperate for him to have a picture taken with.

Proving that he remains a class act on and off the field, Cavani was branded a “legend” for making the dreams of a passionate follower come true.

Why is Cavani leaving Man Utd?

The former Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain frontman made a move to Manchester as a free agent in October 2020 after a number of other clubs passed up the opportunity to snap him up.

United’s show of faith was rewarded with an impressive haul of goals in his debut campaign, with Cavani finishing the season as the Red Devils’ third-top marksman behind Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

He agreed to extend his spell in England for a further 12 months, but he has struggled for a spark this term alongside a number of underperforming colleagues.

A lack of regular minutes has done Cavani’s cause few favours, with only six Premier League starts taken in as he sits behind returning hero Cristiano Ronaldo in the attacking pecking order.

With limited game time taken into account, a man with over 370 club goals to his name – and a further 54 for his country – has decided that he will be taking on a new challenge in 2022-23.

There has been talk of interest being shown from La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, while a return to his native South American at Argentine giants Boca Juniors has also been speculated on for some time.

