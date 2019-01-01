WATCH: Wanderers robbed by blatant missed call by VAR

The improving video assistant referee system has hit a snag with a blatant offside missed

Western Sydney Wanderers have been on the wrong end of a VAR non-decision during their 2-1 loss to Adelaide United at ANZ Stadium on Friday night.

Reds winger Craig Goodwin scored the winner in the 66th minute with an excellent low finish across the keeper but the goal should never have understood after seeing subsequent replays.

Nikola Mileusnic played the ball through the penalty area to Goodwin but vision showed he was offside when he received the ball from right-back Michael Marrone.

But VAR operator Kris Griffiths-Jones cleared the goal with no issues with the system designed to analyse ever score to see if there is any fouls or offside players in the lead-up.

It was a equal club record five straight losses for the Wanderers, which started with Vince Lia's stinging drive in the eight minute putting the Reds ahead.

The Red and Black equalised just after half-time with a superb free kick from Roly Bonevacia flying into the top corner.

But the Wanderers poor luck continued with the controversy surrounding Goodwin's winner and they couldn't force an equaliser in the last 30 minutes.