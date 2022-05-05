Watch: Vinicius Junior & Militao lead Real Madrid's dance celebrations after Champions League victory over Man City

Real Madrid partied in the dressing room after their dramatic Champions League win on Wednesday over Manchester City, with Brazilians Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao leading the way with their dancing.

Ferland Mendy also shined as the music blared, while others celebrated via social media.

The Blancos are now headed to the Champions League final in Paris on May 28.

Watch: Real Madrid's UCL dance celebrations

