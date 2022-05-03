Watch: Rulli howlers help Liverpool overcome first-half shocker at Villarreal to book place in Champions League final
Villarreal stunned Liverpool with a pair of first-half goals, but a series of howlers from goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli helped the Reds book their trip to the Champions League final.
Boulaye Dia gave Villarreal the lead on the day within three minutes before Francis Coquelin leveled the scoreline with his side's second shot on target of the entire tie, leaving the Premier League giants stunned.
However, the Reds emerged from the dressing room with a renewed sense of purpose, with their efforts rewarded as Rulli let three past him in the second half to win 3-2 on the day and 5-2 on aggregate.
Rough day for Rulli
Rulli's first error of the day came on a goal from Fabinho, who smashed a shot between the goalkeeper's legs to restore Liverpool's aggregate lead.
Moments later, Luis Diaz put the tie nearly out of reach, with his header also going between the goalkeeper's legs.
Sadio Mane all but iced the tie wth his goal, which saw Rulli caught far out of his box, leaving the Senegal star with a simple finish into an empty net.
Credited with two errors leading two goals, Rulli is the first goalkeeper to hit those unfortunate numbers since Loris Karius, who infamously did so in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid.