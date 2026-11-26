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Serie A - Game Week 13 27 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

Venezia host Bologna at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo on Friday 27 November in the opening match of Serie A's 13th round.

Davide Nicola's side come into the game after a 4-0 defeat to Juventus at the Allianz Stadium. The first half finished goalless, but Venezia's defence collapsed after the break.

Bologna arrive in better form. Raffaele Palladino's side drew 1-1 in Udine after winning their previous four matches, including a 4-2 victory away to Milan.

Venezia sit 20th, with just one win in their last five matches: a 2-1 victory over Udinese.

Ninth-placed Bologna are more comfortable in the table. Their defence gives opponents chances, but their attack scores regularly.

Both sides have several injured players. Here is where to watch, when the match kicks off and what to expect from the line-ups.

Team news

Nicola's Venezia are without six players through injury: Bartol Franjic, Andrea Adorante, Pasquale Mazzocchi, Marin Sverko, Thierry Correia and Toma Basic. The predicted XI has Stankovic in goal, Juan Jesus, Moreno and Halhal in defence, and Adams and Lauberbach up front. Palladino's Bologna are without Emil Holm, Juan Miranda, Oussama El Azzouzi, Torbjoern Lysaker Heggem and Jay Enem. Their predicted XI features Skorupski in goal, Ferguson and Pobega in midfield, and Orsolini, Bernardeschi and Odgaard in attack. Neither side has any suspended players. Further updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Venezia have won one and lost four of their last five Serie A matches. They lost 4-0 to Juventus on 22 November, having claimed their only victory, 2-1 over Udinese, on 6 November. In between came 1-0 defeats to Como and Genoa and a 2-0 loss to Inter. Venezia have scored two goals and conceded nine across those five games. Bologna have the opposite record: four wins and a draw. They drew 1-1 with Udinese on 22 November after a 4-2 win away to Milan. Across five matches, Bologna have scored 11 goals and conceded five, keeping a clean sheet in their 2-0 win at Cagliari.

Head-to-head record

Bologna won the most recent meeting 1-0 away to Venezia in Serie A on 29 March 2025. The five meetings listed are evenly balanced, with two wins apiece and one draw, a 1-1 result in February 2002. Bologna have scored eight goals to Venezia's six. Venezia's 4-3 win in May 2022 was the highest-scoring match of the five.

League table

Venezia sit 20th in the Serie A table, while Bologna are ninth.