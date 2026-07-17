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Alex Labidou

WATCH: Trevor Noah joins The Late Run with Chad Ochocinco

CULTURE
Spain vs Argentina
Spain
Argentina
World Cup

Two days before the biggest World Cup Final of our lifetime, Trevor Noah pulls up to The Late Run. He tells the story behind the photo of Messi bathing baby Lamine Yamal nearly two decades before they meet in a World Cup Final, explains why the whole world is rooting for Spain on Sunday, and calls out England for playing scared.

Then it goes deeper: street football under apartheid, why your country's style of play tells you everything about where you grew up, the 2010 vuvuzelas (and the player who blamed them), and why he still stands by "Africa won the World Cup." Plus, Ocho and Trevor debate the USMNT flameout, whether the USA would beat Belgium in a best-of-seven, and why Alexi Lalas is actually good for American soccer.

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