Beer for Thiago & Henderson's dancing! Watch Liverpool's delirious Wembley dressing room celebrations after FA Cup win
James Westwood
Twitter.com/LFC
Thiago was seen enjoying a beer and Jordan Henderson showed off his dance routine during Liverpool's delirious Wembley dressing room celebrations after their FA Cup triumph.
Liverpool won the FA Cup for the eighth time in their history after beating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties, with neither side having been able to find a goal in the regulation 90 minutes or an additional 30 minutes of extra time.
Thiago was among the scorers during a tense shootout, while Henderson produced a star turn in the middle of the park alongside the Spaniard, and the duo led the Reds' celebrations in raucous style.
Watch: Liverpool celebrate winning FA Cup
The squad also performed a rendition of the supporters' chant for Virgil van Dijk, who showed off his own dancing skills while holding the trophy aloft.