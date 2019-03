WATCH: Taggart scores minutes into K-League debut

A fast start to life in Korea for the Aussie striker

Just 17 minutes was all it took for Adam Taggart to open his account in the K-League with new club Suwon Bluewings.

Having left A-League side Brisbane Roar last month, the Aussie started on the bench for Suwon against Ulsan Hyundai and was introduced for his debut in the 46th minute.

With Bluewings trailing 2-0, Taggart handed his team a lifeline as he finished clinically in the 63rd minute.

Unfortunately for Taggart, Suwon couldn't score again as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to open their new K-League season.

Taggart's fast start to life in Korea comes after a solid campaign in the A-League where he struck 11 times from 18 appearances.

Elsewhere in the K-League, fellow Aussie Bernie Ibini wasn't in Jeonbuk Motors' match-day squad after his move to the Korean champions over the off-season as they drew 1-1 with Daegu.