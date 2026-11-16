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Switzerland vs Scotland: Kick-off time

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Sitterstadion

Switzerland host Scotland at the Sitterstadion in St. Gallen on Monday in their final group match in UEFA Nations League B, Group 1.

Already assured of promotion to League A, Murat Yakin's side go into the game top of the table. A 0-0 draw in Slovenia confirmed the Nati's promotion early.

Yakin plans to rotate his squad and give players who have seen little action during this international break a chance. He expects to keep the team's basic structure intact.

For Scotland, the picture is different. Sébastien Pocognoli travels to St. Gallen after the Scots' recent 2-1 win over North Macedonia, hoping they can carry that momentum forward.

Scott McTominay returns to the squad after heart surgery, giving Scotland an important boost in midfield. Andy Robertson could make his 102nd international appearance, equalling Kenny Dalglish's long-standing record.

Looking ahead, Pocognoli has contacted dual nationals including Archie Gray and Hayden Hackney to persuade them to play for Scotland.

Details of where to watch the match live are below.

Talking points of the week: What has been happening with Switzerland and Scotland?

Switzerland have won four and drawn one of their last five games. The Nati failed to score in their most recent match, a 0-0 draw in Slovenia. Before that, they scored twelve goals and conceded just one in four games, including a 3-0 win over Scotland and two 3-0 wins over North Macedonia.

In their last five games, Scotland have won two, drawn one and lost two. They most recently beat North Macedonia 2-1, having previously lost 2-1 to Slovenia and 3-0 to Switzerland. Scotland scored five goals and conceded six during that period.

Switzerland vs Scotland: Line-ups

Switzerland vs Scotland: Form

Switzerland vs Scotland: Head-to-head record

Switzerland vs Scotland: The tables