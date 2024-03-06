How to watch today's Fremantle vs Brisbane AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Frematle and Brisbane- team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

The 2024 AFL season Round 1 action concludes on Sunday night with a clash between Fremantle Dockers and Brisbane Lions at Optus Stadium in Perth.

After being widely regarded as championship favourites, the Lions know they must bounce back following their one-point defeat to Carlton in the Opening Round despite leading by 46 points at one stage.

Looking to avoid a two-game losing start to the season, the visitors will face a youthful Fremantle side, who themselves are hoping to recover after a disappointing 2023 campaign finishing 14th.

Despite their mid-table status, the Dockers have put up an admirable fight against Brisbane in Western Australia, only narrowly losing to the eventual Grand Finalists by three points last year, so this game is anything but a walk in the park for the Lions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Fremantle vs Brisbane in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Fremantle vs Brisbane date and start time

Date Sunday, March 17, 2024 Start time 6 :50 pm AEDT (5:50 pm AEST, 5:20 pm ACST, 6:20 pm ACDT, 3:50 pm AWST) Venue Optus Stadium Location Perth, Western Australia

How to watch Fremantle vs Brisbane on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Fremantle Dockers vs Brisbane Lions AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Fremantle vs Brisbane game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV but will be available to watch on Fox Footy on pay TV. ABC, AFL Nation, and Triple M will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Fremantle vs Brisbane team news

Fremantle Dockers team news

The Crows will be without the services of Rory Sloane for this weekend's clash, with the team at about 90% health.

Three-time Brownlow medalist Nat Fyfe is back in the side and will start on Sunday. A young Fremantle core with Caleb Serong at the centre alongside Hayden Young, who is poised for a breakout season in the middle of the ground, will look to dominate the proceedings in the middle of the park.

Position Players Ruck Darcy, Jackson, Knobel, Jones, Reidy Defender McDonald, Pearce, Ollie Murphy, Cox, Draper, Voss, Chapman, Clark, Ryan, Hughes, Worner, Young, Walker, Wagner Midfielder O'Meara, Serong, Fyfe, Brayshaw, Aish, Sharp, Brodie, Erasmus, Simpson, O'Driscoll, Johnson, Williams, Stanley Forward Davies, Corbett, Taberner, Amiss, Treacy, Kuek, Sturt, Walters, Emmett, Frederick, Murphy, Switkowski, Delean, Banfield

Brisbane Lions team news

Brisbane have had nine days to recover from losing a seven-goal lead against Carlton in the opening round, and they will be eager to make amends.

Keidean Coleman is out with a knee injury, which is a significant blow, and Jarrod Berry will fill in the backline to compensate. Lachie Neale will also miss this week's game after tweaking his hamstring last time out.

Position Players Ruck Fort, Lane, McInerney Defender Doedee, Coleman, Prior, McKenna, Gardiner, Ryan, Michael, Wilmot, Zakostelsky, Darcy, Andrews, Lester, Starcevich, Payne, Joyce Midfielder Robertson, Ah Chee, Dunkley, McCluggage, Berry, Ashcroft, Neale, Zorko, Lyons, Sharp, Madden, Fletcher, Torrent, Reville Forward Lohmann, McCarthy, Rayner, Cameron, Tunstill, Smith, Brain, Hipwood, Answerth, Daniher, Morris, Lloyd, Ryan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/08/23 Fremantle Dockers 74-77 Brisbane Lions AFL 29/04/23 Brisbane Lions 115-67 Fremantle Dockers AFL 05/06/22 Fremantle Dockers 99-85 Brisbane Lions AFL 08/08/21 Fremantle Dockers 54-118 Brisbane Lions AFL 09/05/21 Brisbane Lions 95-71 Fremantle Dockers AFL

