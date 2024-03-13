How to watch today's Carlton vs Richmond AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Carlton and Richmond- team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

Carlton Blues and Richmond Tigers will renew their hostilities as the pair lock horns at the Marvel Stadium on Thursday in AFL Round 1 action.

The Blues will enter the contest full of confidence coming off an incredible come-from-behind 86-85 win over Brisbane in the opening round.

Richmond, meanwhile, went down to Gold Coast by 39 points at People First Stadium on Saturday last time out. The Tigers were smashed in pretty much every department in the loss, which doesn't bode well for the season.

Still, Adem Yze's men will see this game as a great chance to claim a scalp given the personnel Carlton is missing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carlton vs Richmond in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Carlton vs Richmond date and start time

Date Thursday, March 14, 2024 Start time 7:30 pm AEDT (6:30 pm AEST, 7:00 pm ACDT, 6:00 pm ACST, 4:30 pm AWST) Venue Marvel Stadium Location Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

How to watch Carlton vs Richmond on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Carlton vs Richmond AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

Carlton vs Richmond team news

Carlton Blues team news

Carlton boss Michael Voss will be forced to make at least one change to his starting lineup this week after further scans revealed a ruptured ACL for veteran Sam Docherty. Jesse Motlop (toe) could return to the fray after missing the side's opening-round win in Brisbane. They likely won't get any key players back for this one and will be missing potentially up to seven of their best 22.

Position Players Ruck De Koning, Pittonet, Binns, O'Keeffe, Mirkov Defender Cowan, Williams, McGovern, Binns, Pittonet, Newman, Wilson, Boyd, Cincotta, Saad, Kemp, Weitering, Marchbank, Durdin, Akuei Midfielder Hollands, Cerra, Kennedy, Acres, Docherty, Carroll, Walsh, Hewett, M. Carroll, Cottrell Forward Silvagni, Motlop, Fogarty, McKay, Fantasia, Durdin, Martin, Cunningham, Young, Monahan, Moir, Owies, McKay, Curnow, Lemmey

Richmond Tigers team news

The Tigers will be heavily bolstered going into this one, and are likely to welcome back Toby Nankervis, Tom Lynch, and Dustin Martin after preseason injury setbacks.

Position Players Rucks Naismith, Nankervis, Samson Ryan, Colina, Miller, Hayes-Brown Defenders Vlastuin, Grimes, Baker, Ralphsmith, Short, Rioli (Daniel), Givcus, Brown, Mansell, Broad, Trezise, Banks, Smith, Miller, Hayes-Brown, K. Smith Midfielders Prestia, Ross, Taranto, Hopper, Dow, McAuliffe, Bolton, McIntosh, Graham, Pickett, Green, Campbell, Pickett Forwards Lynch, Koschitzke, Fawcett, Sonsie, Bauer, Martin, Rioli (Maurice), Clarke, Coulthard, Cumberland, Lefau

Head-to-Head

The two teams cancelled out each other in their only clash last season, playing out a thrilling 58-58 draw and this could well be a tight affair once again.

Date Match Competition 16/03/23 Richmond Tigers 58-58 Carlton Blues AFL 16/06/22 Richmond Tigers 81-66 Carlton Blues AFL 17/03/22 Carlton Blues 101-76 Richmond Tigers AFL 18/03/21 Richmond Tigers 105-80 Carlton Blues AFL 19/03/20 Richmond Tigers 105-81 Carlton Blues AFL

