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Women's Champions League - Game Week 5 19 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Benfica Campus

Disney+ is showing Benfica v Roma live. Subscribers can stream the match on any device compatible with the service.

SL Benfica and Roma meet at the Benfica Campus in Seixal in a Women's Champions League game that could affect the balance of the group.

Ivan Baptista's Benfica have had mixed results in their last five European outings. The Portuguese side beat Austria Wien 3-1 in their most recent match, but lost to Arsenal Women (0-3) and Bayern Munich (0-3) in the preceding weeks.

Gianpiero Piovani's Roma arrive in excellent form. They have won four of their last five matches across the league and cup, including a 6-5 victory over Parma in their most recent Serie A outing.

Roma have also beaten Servette 2-1 in the Women's Champions League, giving them confidence ahead of the trip to Portugal. Their 0-2 defeat to Chelsea is the only blemish on their recent record.

Benfica and Roma sit ninth and 12th respectively in the Women's Champions League standings. Both have plenty at stake.

Here's how to follow the match live on TV and via stream.

Team news

Ivan Baptista has given no official update on the availability of Benfica's players. The club have reported no absences through injury or suspension, but have yet to announce a likely line-up. Further news is expected in the hours before kick-off.

Gianpiero Piovani has likewise announced no unavailable players for Roma. Their starting line-up remains unconfirmed, with an update due before the match.

Form

Benfica have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five Women's Champions League matches. Their most recent victory came against Austria Wien, 3-1, while their 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain dates back to December 2025. They also suffered heavy defeats against Arsenal Women (0-3) and Bayern Munich (0-3). The Portuguese side scored six goals and conceded nine across that run.

Roma have won four and lost one of their last five matches across Serie A and the Women's Champions League. They beat Parma 6-5 in their latest league fixture and Servette 2-1 in Europe. Their only setback was a 0-2 defeat to Chelsea. Across those five matches, Roma scored 15 goals and conceded nine.

Previous meetings

The available data show no previous meetings between Benfica and Roma in UEFA women's competitions. There is no historical head-to-head record to report based on the information available.

Standings

Benfica currently sit ninth in the Women's Champions League, while Roma are 12th.