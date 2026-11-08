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SC Freiburg vs. Union Berlin: kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 8 Nov 2026 - 11:30 Europa-Park Stadion

SC Freiburg host Union Berlin at the Europa-Park Stadion in the Bundesliga. After a strong performance in the Conference League, Freiburg want to carry that form into the league.

As league leaders, Freiburg face pressure to keep pace at the top of the table. Coach Julian Schuster can call on a side brimming with confidence after three straight wins.

A 3-2 cup win over Wolfsburg and a 2-1 Bundesliga victory away at Augsburg laid the foundations for Freiburg's recent upturn. They followed those results with a 1-0 Conference League win at Trabzonspor, where goalkeeper Mio Backhaus stood out and denied Mohamed Salah several times.

Union Berlin, by contrast, are struggling. In 16th place and under relegation pressure, they have produced few convincing performances this season. Coach Mauro Lustrinelli must find a way to steady the team.

A 1-1 Bundesliga draw against Köln last time out gave Union something to build on after a heavy 5-0 defeat to the same opponents in the DFB Cup. Their defence remains the biggest concern.

Watch the match live using the options below.

Talking points of the week: what has been happening at SC Freiburg and Union Berlin?

Across their last five competitive games, SC Freiburg have three wins, no draws and two defeats. Most recently, they won 1-0 away at Trabzonspor in the Conference League. Before that, Freiburg beat Augsburg 2-1 in the Bundesliga and knocked Wolfsburg out of the DFB Cup with a 3-2 win. Defeats against Bayern Munich (3-1) and AS Monaco (3-0) showed they still have room for improvement against top teams. Freiburg scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five games.

Union Berlin have one win, three draws and one defeat from their last five competitive games. They drew 1-1 with Köln in the Bundesliga last time out, while their heaviest defeat in that run was a 5-0 loss to Köln in the DFB Cup. Union scored just three goals and conceded seven across the five games. That lack of goals has added to their relegation worries.

SC Freiburg vs. Union Berlin: line-ups

SC Freiburg vs. Union Berlin: form

SC Freiburg vs. Union Berlin: head-to-head record

SC Freiburg vs. Union Berlin: the tables