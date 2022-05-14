Watch: Salah & Liverpool invite Zakaria into dressing room to celebrate FA Cup win

Liverpool invited a very special guest into their victorious dressing room on Saturday, as Al Ahly and Egypt star Moamen Zakaria joined Mohamed Salah and the rest of the Reds squad in celebrating their FA Cup triumph.

Jurgen Klopp's charges squeezed past Chelsea 6-5 on penalties to take the trophy, their second of the season, after the final itself finished 0-0 after extra time.

And there was a touching moment as the 34-year-old shared in their joy from his wheelchair.

Watch Zakaria revel in Liverpool's title celebrations

مؤمن زكريا يحتفل في غرفة ملابس ليفربول بتتويج الفريق بكأس الاتحاد 😍@MoamenZakaria | @MoSalah pic.twitter.com/iz3Uwq5YHN — Kora Plus (@KoraPlusEG) May 14, 2022

Who is Moamen Zakaria?

Zakaria is considered one of Egypt's finest talents, having lifted local Premier League titles on three occasions for giants Zamalek and Al Ahly as well as appearing 12 times for the national team.

In 2020, however, after almost two years of inactivity, the player was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease which affects the brain's motor neurons.

There is no known cure for ALS, and the diagnosis brought Zakaria's career to an end.

Salah is close to his compatriot from their national team days and paid him tribute following the news, imitating Zakaria's trademark celebration in a Premier League clash against Leeds United.

