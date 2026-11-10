Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Women's Champions League
team-logoRoma
Stadio Tre Fontane
team-logoServette
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
Assisted by

Watch Roma v Servette live today: who is showing the match on TV and streaming it live?

Roma vs Servette
Roma
Servette
Women's Champions League

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Roma and Servette, including kick-off time and team news

Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from somewhere it faces geographical restrictions? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted provider and download its app to your device (PC, smartphone, tablet).
  • Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomDisney+
CanadaOneSoccer
AustraliaDisney+
IrelandDisney+
IndiaFanCode
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanDisney+ Premium Caribbean
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the rights holder's website or open its official streaming app.
  • Sign in and find the stream. Create an account or sign in to the official broadcaster to access the match.
crest
Women's Champions League - Game Week 4
Stadio Tre Fontane

Disney+ will show the match live. Subscribers can stream it on all compatible devices.

At Stadio Tre Fontane in Rome, Roma host Servette in the Women's Champions League. Roma will look to carry their momentum in Europe into the clash after a convincing start to the Serie A season.

Gianpiero Piovani's side are in excellent domestic form. Four wins in their last five matches across the league and cup underline the group's strength, including impressive performances against top-level opponents.

Servette arrive in Rome after an inconsistent European campaign under Cristian Toro Maspero. The Swiss side have followed standout performances with poor results in recent weeks, making it hard to predict which version will turn up at Stadio Tre Fontane.

Roma have the better head-to-head record, having beaten Servette convincingly in both of their previous Women's Champions League qualifying meetings.

Despite facing an uphill battle, Servette can take heart from Swiss teams' past surprises on the European stage. Toro Maspero must find a way past a Roma side who rarely concede space at home.

Find the live TV and streaming options below.

Team news

Roma vs Servette lineups

4-2-3-1
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
Formation
Servette crest
Servette
SER
4-3-3
R. BaldiR. Balditeam-logoF. Thoegersenteam-logoE. Olivieroteam-logoS. Oladipoteam-logoE. Otteyteam-logoG. Greggiteam-logoM. DomsM. GiuglianoM. GiuglianoA. PilgrimA. Pilgrimteam-logoA. Rieketeam-logoK. van Doorenteam-logoJ. Weimarteam-logoD. Bourmateam-logoL. Ballesteteam-logoE. Nakkachteam-logoB. Simonteam-logoP. Serranoteam-logoG. Karchouniteam-logoP. Hernandezteam-logoJ. MarchaoG. MarinelliG. Marinelliteam-logoM. Sobal
Servette crest
Servette
SER
4-2-3-1
Roma

Starting XI

Servette

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Piovani
  • C. Toro Maspero

For Roma, Gianpiero Piovani has reported no absences through injury or suspension. Their likely starting XI remains unconfirmed, with an update expected in the hours before kick-off.

Cristian Toro Maspero has provided no official update on Servette's squad. Their latest team news will be available shortly before the match.

Form

ROM

ROM - Form

MIL
W4-2
JUV
W2-5
CHE
L2-0
NAP
W2-1
COM
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SER

SER - Form

PRA
L3-2
PRA
W3-0
OLL
L0-8
HBK
L5-1
OUD
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/17
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Roma head into the European fixture with four wins and one defeat in their last five matches across Serie A and the Women's Champions League. Most recently, they beat Calcio Como 1907 4-0 in the league. Before that, wins over Napoli Femminile (2-1) and Juventus (5-2) showed their goalscoring form. Their only setback was a 2-0 Women's Champions League defeat to Chelsea.

Servette have two wins and three defeats from their last five outings, all in European competitions. They most recently beat Oud-Heverlee Leuven 5-1 in the Women's Champions League, but also suffered heavy defeats to OL Lione (0-8) and HB Køge (1-5). Across those five games, they scored eleven goals and conceded seventeen.

Head-to-head record

Head to Head

RomaDrawServette
2
0
0
Women's Champions League Qualification
Servette badge
Servette
SER
2
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
7
FT
Women's Champions League Qualification
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
3
Servette badge
Servette
SER
1
FT
10Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored2/2

On 26 September 2024, Roma beat Servette 7-2 away in Women's Champions League qualifying. They had won the home first leg 3-1 on 18 September. Those are the teams' two recorded meetings, with Roma scoring ten goals and conceding three.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3300192+179
W
W
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
422094+58
W
D
W
D
3
Chelsea FC WomenChelsea FC WomenCHE
422030+38
D
W
D
W
4
OL LyonnesOL LyonnesOLL
3210140+147
W
D
W
5
Arsenal WomenArsenal WomenARS
321062+47
W
D
W
6
JuventusJuventusJUV
320183+56
W
W
L
7
Real Madrid FemeninoReal Madrid FemeninoRMA
413074+36
W
D
D
D
8
Manchester City WomenManchester City WomenMCI
413065+16
W
D
D
D
9
Paris Saint GermainParis Saint GermainPSG
412174+35
L
D
W
D
10
InterInterINT
411239-64
L
L
D
W
11
RomaRomaROM
411228-64
W
L
L
D
12
HB KoegeHB KoegeHBK
3102510-53
L
W
L
13
SL BenficaSL BenficaBEN
310227-53
L
L
W
14
ServetteServetteSER
4103616-103
L
W
L
L
15
BK Haecken FFBK Haecken FFBKH
402215-42
D
D
L
L
16
Paris FCParis FCPAR
4022511-62
L
D
D
L
17
Austria Wien WAustria Wien WWIE
301226-41
L
D
L
18
Oud-Heverlee LeuvenOud-Heverlee LeuvenOUD
3012110-91
L
L
D
Qualification to 1/4 finals
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Women's Champions League standings, Roma sit 17th, while Servette are 13th.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google