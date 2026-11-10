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Women's Champions League - Game Week 4 10 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stadio Tre Fontane

Disney+ will show the match live. Subscribers can stream it on all compatible devices.

At Stadio Tre Fontane in Rome, Roma host Servette in the Women's Champions League. Roma will look to carry their momentum in Europe into the clash after a convincing start to the Serie A season.

Gianpiero Piovani's side are in excellent domestic form. Four wins in their last five matches across the league and cup underline the group's strength, including impressive performances against top-level opponents.

Servette arrive in Rome after an inconsistent European campaign under Cristian Toro Maspero. The Swiss side have followed standout performances with poor results in recent weeks, making it hard to predict which version will turn up at Stadio Tre Fontane.

Roma have the better head-to-head record, having beaten Servette convincingly in both of their previous Women's Champions League qualifying meetings.

Despite facing an uphill battle, Servette can take heart from Swiss teams' past surprises on the European stage. Toro Maspero must find a way past a Roma side who rarely concede space at home.

Find the live TV and streaming options below.

Team news

For Roma, Gianpiero Piovani has reported no absences through injury or suspension. Their likely starting XI remains unconfirmed, with an update expected in the hours before kick-off.

Cristian Toro Maspero has provided no official update on Servette's squad. Their latest team news will be available shortly before the match.

Form

Roma head into the European fixture with four wins and one defeat in their last five matches across Serie A and the Women's Champions League. Most recently, they beat Calcio Como 1907 4-0 in the league. Before that, wins over Napoli Femminile (2-1) and Juventus (5-2) showed their goalscoring form. Their only setback was a 2-0 Women's Champions League defeat to Chelsea.

Servette have two wins and three defeats from their last five outings, all in European competitions. They most recently beat Oud-Heverlee Leuven 5-1 in the Women's Champions League, but also suffered heavy defeats to OL Lione (0-8) and HB Køge (1-5). Across those five games, they scored eleven goals and conceded seventeen.

Head-to-head record

On 26 September 2024, Roma beat Servette 7-2 away in Women's Champions League qualifying. They had won the home first leg 3-1 on 18 September. Those are the teams' two recorded meetings, with Roma scoring ten goals and conceding three.

Standings

In the Women's Champions League standings, Roma sit 17th, while Servette are 13th.