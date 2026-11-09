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Women's Champions League - Game Week 4 10 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stadio Tre Fontane

Disney+ will broadcast the match live. Subscribers can stream it on any compatible device.

Stadio Tre Fontane in Rome hosts the Women's Champions League clash between Roma and Servette. Roma want to carry their momentum into Europe after a convincing start to the Serie A season.

Four wins in their last five matches across the league and cup underline the form and solidity of Gianpiero Piovani's side, who have impressed against top-level opponents.

Under Cristian Toro Maspero, Servette have had an inconsistent run in Europe. The Swiss side have mixed standout results with setbacks in recent weeks, making it hard to predict which version will turn up at Stadio Tre Fontane.

Roma have the edge in previous meetings. They have beaten Servette convincingly on both occasions in Women's Champions League qualifying.

Although Servette face an uphill task, Swiss teams have shown they can cause surprises in Europe. Toro Maspero must find a way past a Roma side who rarely concede space at home.

The options for watching the match live on TV and via streaming are listed below.

Team news

Gianpiero Piovani has reported no Roma absences through injury or suspension. The likely starting XI has not yet been announced and will be updated in the hours before kick-off.

For Servette, Cristian Toro Maspero has provided no official update on the state of the squad. The latest squad news will be available shortly before the match.

Recent form

Roma have won four and lost one of their last five matches across Serie A and the Women's Champions League. Most recently, they beat Calcio Como 1907 4-0 in the league, having previously beaten Napoli Femminile 2-1 and Juventus 5-2. Their only setback was a 2-0 Women's Champions League defeat to Chelsea.

Servette have won two and lost three of their last five outings, all in European competitions. Their most recent result was a 5-1 Women's Champions League win over Oud-Heverlee Leuven. Heavy defeats to OL Lione (0-8) and HB Køge (1-5), however, have contributed to a total of seventeen goals conceded, against eleven scored.

Previous meetings

On 26 September 2024, Roma won 7-2 away to Servette in Women's Champions League qualifying. They had beaten the Swiss side 3-1 in the home first leg on 18 September. Those two wins leave Roma with ten goals scored and three conceded against Servette.

Standings

In the Women's Champions League standings, Roma sit 17th and Servette 13th.