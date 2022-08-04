Watch: Roma fans swarm Wijnaldum as midfielder lands in Italy to complete move from PSG

The Dutchman is set to join the Italian outfit on loan for the duration of the 2022-23 campaign

Roma fans swarmed Georginio Wijnaldum after the midfielder landed in Italy to complete his switch from Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday. The Netherlands international is set to undergo a medical at Roma's training ground before officially joining the club on loan.

Wijnaldum struggled to make an impact in his debut season at PSG, having swapped Liverpool for Parc des Princes in the summer of 2021, but he is now set for a fresh start in Italy and has been given a hero's welcome much like fellow newcomer Paulo Dybala enjoyed.

Watch Roma fans mob Wijnaldum ahead of PSG loan

Wijnaldum was greeted by hundreds of excited Roma supporters after touching down in Rome.

Chants of "Du, Du, Du, Du, Du, Du, Gini Wijnaldum" were heard as he made his way out of the airport - which was a regular chorus for Liverpool fans throughout his five-year stay at Anfield.

What are the terms of Wijnaldum's loan?

Roma will reportedly pay PSG a loan fee of €5 million and are set to cover 50 per cent of his wages for the next 12 months.

An option to buy for €8m is also to be included in the deal which could see Wijnaldum leave PSG on a permanent deal next summer - one year before his contract at Parc des Princes is due to expire.