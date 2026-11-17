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Women's Champions League - Game Week 5 18 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Ciudad Real Madrid

Disney+ will show Real Madrid Femenino v Inter live. Here's how to stream the match.

Real Madrid Femenino face Inter at Ciudad Real Madrid with valuable Women's Champions League points at stake in the race to qualify.

Pau Quesada's Real Madrid have had mixed results in recent weeks. They beat Paris FC 3-0 in the Champions League but drew 3-3 with FC Badalona in their most recent Liga F fixture.

David Sassarini's Inter are going through a difficult spell. They lost 4-1 to Manchester City Women in their most recent European fixture, then fell 3-2 to Juventus in Serie A last weekend.

Real Madrid sit seventh in the Women's Champions League standings, while Inter are 13th. The visitors need points to climb the table.

Find out how to watch the match live on TV and via streaming below.

Team news

Real Madrid Femenino manager Pau Quesada has yet to announce his likely line-up. There is no information on injuries or suspensions, with updates expected in the hours before kick-off.

David Sassarini has not revealed Inter's expected line-up or reported any absences through injury or suspension. Further squad news should follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Real Madrid Femenino have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with FC Badalona in Liga F. Before that, they beat Paris FC 3-0 in the Women's Champions League and Sevilla 3-1 in the league. They also drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao and 2-2 with Bayern Munich in Europe.

Inter have two wins and three defeats from their last five matches. Sassarini's side lost 3-2 to Juventus in their most recent fixture, having suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Manchester City Women in the Champions League. They beat AC Milan and Lazio 3-0 apiece in Serie A, while their 6-0 defeat to OL Lyonnes remains their worst result of the period.

Previous meetings

There is no data on previous meetings between Real Madrid Femenino and Inter.

Standings

Real Madrid Femenino are currently seventh in the Women's Champions League, while Inter are 13th.