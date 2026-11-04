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Choose a trusted provider and download the app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.

Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the broadcaster that holds the rights.

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UEFA Champions League on TV

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RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Red Bull Arena Leipzig

RB Leipzig and Manchester City kick off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City live today: How to watch on TV and online

DAZN will broadcast the Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City live, with a stream available on its platform.

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at RB Leipzig and Manchester City?

RB Leipzig have won three of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they beat Schalke 04 2-0 away in the Bundesliga, having previously secured a 4-0 win over Elversberg. Their two defeats in that spell came against Real Madrid (4-1 in the Champions League) and Bayern Munich (6-1 in the Bundesliga). Leipzig scored twelve goals and conceded twelve across those five matches.

In their last five competitive matches, Manchester City have won two, lost two and drawn one. They most recently lost 1-0 to Brighton in the Premier League, after beating AEK Athens 5-1 in the Champions League. City scored eleven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: Line-ups

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: Form

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: Head-to-head record

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: The tables