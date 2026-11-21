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Serie A - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Ennio Tardini

DAZN will show Parma v Roma live and holds the rights to every Serie A match in 2026/27. The link below lets you subscribe and watch the match.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma visit Alberto Gilardino's Parma at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday 21 November for a Serie A 2026/27 fixture.

Roma arrive in Parma third in the table, with their squad gradually returning to full strength after a difficult spell with injuries. Paulo Dybala's return is the one they have been waiting for: he resumed training with the group on Tuesday 17 November and should be available for the trip.

Parma sit 16th and head into the match with fewer certainties than their opponents. A 3-0 win over Atalanta in the previous round has restored Gilardino's confidence, but he will be without striker David Romero, who sustained a shoulder injury in the derby against Bologna.

Roma have won three of the last four meetings between the sides, including a memorable 3-2 victory at the Tardini last May. Parma will try to reverse that trend in front of their own fans.

Gasperini also faces a test of his squad's depth. Roma are competing in the league, Champions League and Coppa Italia, with a run of closely spaced fixtures that calls for as complete a squad as possible.

Here's where to watch Parma v Roma on TV and live online.

Team news

Parma will be without David Romero, Adrian Bernabé and Diego Carlos through injury, while Abdoulaye N'Diaye is suspended. Gilardino will seek other options in attack after the Argentine centre-forward's injury.

Gasperini has Paulo Dybala and Gianluca Mancini back for Roma after both returned to training with the group. Mile Svilar, Pierluigi Gollini, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Devyne Rensch remain unavailable. Further updates on the line-ups will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Parma have one win, one draw and three defeats in their last five Serie A matches, with five goals scored and nine conceded. Their latest result was a 2-1 defeat to Bologna, preceded by an emphatic 3-0 win over Atalanta. Their form has fluctuated: three straight defeats to Torino, Lazio and Bologna ended a positive run.

Roma have three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five matches in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and conceding 13. They beat Sassuolo 3-0 in Serie A last time out, while a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in the Champions League remains their only recent setback. They also won 5-2 away to Udinese and 4-2 against Cagliari, showing plenty of attacking flair.

Head-to-head record

Roma won the most recent meeting 3-2 at the Tardini in Serie A on 10 May 2026. They have won three of the last five meetings to Parma's one, with one draw. Parma's only victory in that spell was a 2-0 home win in March 2021.

League table

Roma are currently third in Serie A, while Parma are 16th in the table.