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Serie A - Game Week 11 8 Nov 2026 - 06:30 Diego Armando Maradona

DAZN will show Napoli v Lazio live and holds the rights to every Serie A match in 2026/27. The viewing options are below.

Napoli host Lazio at the Diego Armando Maradona with both teams at a delicate point in their seasons, though for opposite reasons.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli are struggling. A 2-0 league defeat to Juventus was followed by a 4-1 Champions League loss to Porto. Bednarek, Gabri Veiga and Kiwior scored, along with Samu from the penalty spot, after McTominay had equalised for Napoli in the first half. An on-pitch altercation between De Bruyne and Lucca exposed tensions within the squad, while Allegri faces growing scrutiny.

By contrast, Lazio lead Serie A after ten matches and have won five in a row. Gennaro Gattuso's side beat Cagliari 2-1 last time out to maintain their excellent form.

Captain Mattia Zaccagni injured a thigh against Cagliari, however, and could miss up to a month for Lazio. Gattuso appears inclined to start Andrea Pinamonti in his place, though Noslin remains a strong option.

Napoli already have a long list of unavailable players, including Buongiorno, Di Lorenzo, Lobotka, Neres and Spinazzola. Allegri has De Bruyne and Hojlund back, but his side need to regain their cohesion and get results before the situation becomes irreversible.

Fans can watch the match live on TV or via streaming.

Team news

Injuries rule out Favasuli, Neres, Lobotka, Buongiorno, Alisson Santos, Spinazzola, Di Lorenzo and Olivera for Napoli, while Marianucci is suspended. Allegri is expected to start Meret in goal, with Beukema, Rafa Marín and Rrahmani in defence. Vergara, McTominay, Politano, De Bruyne, Anguissa and Gilmour are expected in midfield, with Hojlund up front.

Lazio are without the injured Furlanetto, Gudmundsson and Zaccagni. Gattuso is set to start Mandas in goal, with Sutalo, Provstgaard and Floriani Mussolini in defence. Nuno Tavares, Frattesi, Taylor, Belahyane and Isaksen are expected in midfield, with Noslin and Cancellieri in the front three.

Recent form

Napoli have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their latest result was a 4-1 Champions League defeat to Porto, following a 2-0 Serie A loss to Juventus. Across those five games, they have scored twelve goals and conceded eleven.

Five straight league wins have taken Lazio to the top of the table. They beat Cagliari 2-1 most recently, having previously thrashed Sassuolo 6-2 away from home. Gattuso's side have scored thirteen goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-head record

Napoli won the most recent meeting 2-0 away to Lazio in Serie A in April 2026. Across the five available previous meetings, Lazio have won twice and Napoli three times, with a 2-2 draw in February 2025. Lazio lost both Serie A meetings with Napoli in the 2025/26 season.

League table

Lazio are top of Serie A, while Napoli sit eighth.