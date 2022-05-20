Watch: Morata mocks Juventus manager Allegri's tactics during video game match
Alvaro Morata was spotted having a joke about Massimiliano Allegri's defensive-minded tactics during a video game playthrough session with his Juventus team-mates ahead of the club's final game of the season.
The forward's future in Turin looks up in the air, with the Bianconeri not expected to exercise their purchase option for the Atletico Madrid loanee after another barren season at Allianz Stadium.
It has not quite been the perfect campaign for Morata - but the Spaniard has been making light during a sit-down session with his team-mates.
