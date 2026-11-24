Here's how to follow the match on TV and via live stream. Sky Sport and NOW are the services showing Manchester City vs Napoli.

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Get a reliable VPN. Pick a trusted VPN provider and download the app on your device (PC, smartphone, tablet).

Pick a trusted VPN provider and download the app on your device (PC, smartphone, tablet). Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.

Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the broadcaster that holds the rights.

Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the broadcaster that holds the rights. Log in and find the stream. Create an account or log in with your official broadcaster for full access, then enjoy the match!

Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

Manchester City host Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Both sides arrive with more doubts than certainties.

Enzo Maresca's City are struggling in the Premier League. They drew 1-1 with Fulham on Saturday, and Maresca questioned the decision to chalk off an Erling Haaland goal after a VAR check.

That leaves them without a win in four league games. The defence is a worry too: City haven't kept a clean sheet in nine straight matches in all competitions.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli are back to winning ways. A Scott McTominay goal earned them a 1-0 win over Torino on Saturday, ending a poor run that began with a draw against Lazio and a defeat to Juventus.

Allegri has urged caution, insisting Napoli's European campaign will be decided mainly in the last three rounds of the league phase. Still, he wants a result at City too.

Key moments could settle this one, with City searching for solidity and Napoli rediscovering their confidence. Here's everything you need on TV channels, live streaming and kick-off time.

Team news

Enzo Maresca is expected to name a Manchester City XI with Donnarumma in goal, Guehi, Khusanov and O'Reilly in defence, and Cherki, Ndiaye and Foden behind Haaland. City have no reported absentees or suspensions.

Napoli's probable XI features Contini in goal, with De Bruyne, McTominay and Hojlund the main attacking reference points. There are no reported injuries or suspensions, but Antonio Vergara came off early against Torino, so expect updates closer to kick-off.

Form

City have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five games, scoring 7 and conceding 9. Their latest outing was the 1-1 draw with Fulham, while in the Champions League they won 3-2 in Leipzig.

Napoli's record is identical: two wins, one draw and two defeats, with 7 scored and 8 conceded. After a 4-1 defeat in Porto, Allegri got his side winning again with the 1-0 victory over Torino. The 4-1 away win at Monza remains their biggest of the period.

Head-to-head record

City hold the upper hand. They've won three of the last five meetings, all in the Champions League, with Napoli winning one and the other drawn. The most recent came on 18 September 2025, when City won 2-0 at the Etihad. Overall, City have scored 10 goals to Napoli's 6.

Standings

City sit seventh in the Champions League table, with Napoli down in 27th. That makes the trip to the Etihad a big one for Allegri's side, who still have a position to defend.