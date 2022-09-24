WATCH: Man Utd winger Elanga gifts boots to young Sweden fan as beautiful moment is captured on camera

Anthony Elanga showed a touch of class as he gifted his boots to a young Sweden fan while on international duty.

Was training for Serbia clash

Gave his boots to young supporter

Then signed shirt of another fan

WHAT HAPPENED? Elanga enhanced his reputation as one of football's nice guys during his brief break away from Manchester United. At the end of a training session with Sweden, he made the generous gesture of handing his boots over to a young supporter who could hardly believe her luck.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Small gestures such as that one from Elanga are so simple yet so heart-warming. As the caption says, it is a moment that fan will never forget.

WHAT NEXT FOR ELANGA? Sweden are yet to have played during the current international break. Their first Nations League match is against Serbia later tonight before they host Slovenia on Tuesday.