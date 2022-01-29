Watch: Man Utd winger Amad Diallo scores inside first five minutes of his Rangers debut vs Ross County

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo made it a Rangers debut to remember after netting a goal in his first game for the Scottish Premier League champions against Ross County on Saturday.

The Ivory Coast international sealed a short-term move north of the border a few days before the end of the January transfer window to join Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side at Ibrox.

And the winger only needed five minutes of his maiden start for the Gers to get himself on the scoresheet, tapping in Joe Aribo's low delivery into the box at the far post to put the visitors in front at Victoria Park.

Watch: Diallo scores on his Rangers debut

JOE ARIBO FINDS AMAD DIALLO WHO SCORES FOUR MINUTES INTO HIS RANGERS DEBUT 💫 pic.twitter.com/1xAMjYAJg7 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 29, 2022

