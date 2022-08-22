WATCH: Man Utd-bound Casemiro cries at Real Madrid farewell as he prepares for £70m transfer

Casemiro leaving Real Madrid after nine years

Won 18 trophies with the Liga giants

Brazilian set to sign for Manchester United

WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro shed a tear during an emotional farewell at Real Madrid, with the Brazil international midfielder preparing to complete a £70 million ($83m) transfer to Manchester United. He joined the Blancos from Sao Paulo in 2013 and has taken in 336 appearances for the club, winning 18 trophies along the way. With so many happy memories in the Spanish capital, the South American struggled to keep his emotions in check when saying his goodbyes at a special tribute press conference on Monday.

