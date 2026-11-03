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Champions League
team-logoLens
Stade Bollaert-Delelis
team-logoComo
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Watch Lens vs Como live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Lens vs Como
Lens
Como
Champions League

Lens play Como in the Champions League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 1
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
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UEFA Champions League on TV

Simultaneous Streaming
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Advanced

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Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

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Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

✅ Extended roaming data for international trips

Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%

Lens vs. Como: kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Lens and Como kick off at 21:00 on 04.11.2026.

How to watch Lens vs. Como live on TV and online

On DAZN, you can watch Lens vs. Como live.

Lens and Como: recent form

Lens have won two and lost three of their last five competitive matches, with no draws. Lille beat them 0-1 at home in Ligue 1 last time out. Before that came a 3-0 result against Club Brugge in the Champions League, while wins over Paris FC (2-1) and Troyes (3-1 away) offered some encouragement. Across those five matches, Lens scored eight goals and conceded six.

For a promoted side, Como's form is remarkable: five wins from five, with no draws or defeats. They most recently beat Venezia 1-0, following a 3-1 win in Turin and a 4-1 Champions League victory over Manchester United. Como scored 11 goals and conceded just two across those five matches.

RCL

RCL - Form

SCP
L0-2
TRO
W1-3
CLB
L3-0
PAR
W2-1
LIL
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
COM

COM - Form

FIO
W1-3
MUN
W4-1
SAS
W2-0
TOR
W1-3
VEN
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Lens vs. Como: line-ups

Lens vs Como Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Lens crest
Lens
RCL
Formation
Como crest
Como
COM
4-2-3-1
R. RisserR. RisserK. AntonioK. AntonioS. BaidooS. BaidooR. AguilarR. AguilarM. UdolM. UdolM. CuisanceM. CuisanceA. HaidaraA. HaidaraF. ThauvinF. ThauvinS. AbdulhamidS. AbdulhamidT. HazardT. HazardF. IvanovicF. IvanovicJ. ButezJ. ButezA. ValleA. ValleM. KempfM. KempfY. CoutoY. CoutoJ. RamonJ. RamonM. PerroneM. PerroneL. Da CunhaL. Da CunhaL. MillaL. MillaN. PazN. PazM. BaturinaM. BaturinaA. DouvikasA. Douvikas
Como crest
Como
COM
3-4-2-1
Lens

Starting XI

Como

Manager

  • Y. Cahuzac
  • C. Fabregas

Lens vs. Como: form

RCL

RCL - Form

SCP
L0-2
TRO
W1-3
CLB
L3-0
PAR
W2-1
LIL
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
COM

COM - Form

FIO
W1-3
MUN
W4-1
SAS
W2-0
TOR
W1-3
VEN
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Lens vs. Como: head-to-head record

Lens vs. Como: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
4400205+1512
W
W
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
4301146+89
W
L
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
4301126+69
L
W
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
5
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
430184+49
W
L
W
W
7
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
8
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4220125+78
W
D
D
W
9
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
10
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
421174+37
L
D
W
W
11
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
12
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
13
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
14
InterInterINT
420286+26
W
W
L
L
15
LASKLASKLAS
4202109+16
W
W
L
L
16
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
17
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
42028806
W
L
L
W
18
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
420289-16
W
W
L
L
19
RomaRomaROM
4112108+24
L
W
L
D
20
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
41124404
L
L
W
D
21
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
22
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
411245-14
L
D
W
L
23
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
411249-54
D
L
W
L
24
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
27
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
27
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
29
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
4103814-63
L
L
W
L
30
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
4103411-73
L
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
4013410-61
D
L
L
L
35
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
4004117-160
L
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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