The U.S. scored two first-half goals to inch closer to the Olympics

Rose Lavelle's stunning backheel assist set up Mallory Pugh for a U.S. women's national team goal against Costa Rica as the Americans moved one step closer to the 2024 Olympics.

Lavelle's assist came just moments before halftime, as she played the ball in towards Pugh to make the score 2-0 in the eventual 3-0 USWNT win.

Pugh was joined on the scoresheet by Emily Sonnett, with USWNT defender scoring his first career international goal in the 34th minute, and Ashley Sanchez, who scored in the final minutes of the match to put a bow on the win.

Watch: Lavelle's spectacular assist

.@roselavelle’s 6th assist of 2022 and @MalPugh’s 6th goal of 2022 have us up 2-0 at the break!



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mdITRUadt4 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 14, 2022

Up next for the USWNT

With the win, the U.S. will face either Canada or Jamaica on Monday with a spot in the Olympics on the line.

The winner of the CONCACAF W Championship final will book their spot in the Olympics, with the runners-up facing the third-place finisher for CONCACAF's second berth.

