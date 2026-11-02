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LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Raiffeisen Arena

LASK and Slovan Bratislava kick off on 03.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava live today: TV channel and live stream

DAZN will show the Champions League match between LASK and Slovan Bratislava live. You can stream it directly through DAZN.

Talking points this week: What has been happening at LASK and Slovan Bratislava?

LASK have won four of their last five competitive matches, losing the other. They beat WSG Tirol 2-1 at home in the Austrian Bundesliga last time out. A 5-4 cup match against Ried showed both the Linz side's attacking strength and their defensive vulnerability. In the Champions League, they most recently won 3-2 away at Sporting CP. Across those five matches, LASK scored 14 goals and conceded nine.

With four wins, one draw and one defeat, Slovan Bratislava also have a strong recent record. Their only setback was the 4-0 against AS Roma in the Champions League. Since then, Slovan have won two league matches in a row, most recently 2-1 at Zeleziarne Podbrezova. The 2-2 against Dukla Banska Bystrica was the only time they dropped points in the league. Slovan scored eleven goals and conceded eight in their last five matches.

LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava: Line-ups

LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava: Form

LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava: Head-to-head record

LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava: The tables