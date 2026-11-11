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Women's Champions League - Game Week 4 11 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Juventus Training Center

Disney+ will broadcast Juventus vs OL Lyon live. Here's how to stream the match.

At the Juventus Training Center in Vinovo, Juventus host OL Lyon in the UEFA Women's Champions League. The teams meet again as the competition continues to attract growing interest in Italy.

Isaac Guerrero's Juventus have won three of their last five matches, but two heavy Serie A defeats, including a 5-2 loss to Roma, make their form less convincing than their European campaign suggests.

A 4-1 win over Austria Wien W was Juventus' most recent Champions League result. They made their chances count that day and will need to do so again against opponents of a completely different calibre.

Jonatan Giraldez's Lyon arrive in extraordinary form. They've won their last five matches, including a 6-0 victory over Inter in the Women's Champions League, and have dominated in France and Europe.

In Premiere Ligue, Lyon thrashed PSG 4-0 and Marseille 5-0. They sit second in the Champions League group, with Juventus fifth.

Below is the team news ahead of the match.

Team news

Juventus head coach Isaac Guerrero has not yet announced his official line-up. No information on injuries or suspensions is currently available. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.

For the visitors, Jonatan Giraldez has not yet revealed Lyon's likely line-up. The French side have also made no official announcements about absences or unavailable players.

Recent form

Juventus have three wins, no draws and two defeats in their last five matches. They most recently beat Sassuolo 2-1 in Serie A on 7 November, while their Champions League win over Austria Wien W finished 4-1. Both defeats came in the league, with Juventus conceding nine goals against Roma (5-2) and Calcio Como 1907 (4-2).

Lyon have won all five of their last matches, scoring 22 goals and conceding just one. Most recently, they beat Lens 7-1 in Premiere Ligue on 7 November. They also thrashed Inter 6-0 in the Champions League and beat PSG 4-0 and Montpellier 5-2 in the league.

Previous meetings

The teams last met on 19 November 2025, sharing the points in a 3-3 Women's Champions League draw. Across their five most recent meetings, Lyon have two wins to Juventus' one, with two draws. Their 2022 meetings were tight: a 1-1 draw at Juventus Stadium, a 0-0 draw in France and one win apiece in that edition's semi-finals.

Standings

Lyon currently sit second in the Women's Champions League group stage, while Juventus are fifth.