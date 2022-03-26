Watch: Jake Gyllenhaal scores penalty but Michael Bay fluffs his finish as Ambulance stars play at Atletico Madrid training ground

Hollywood and football collided once more on the pitch as the Ambulance stars had a crack at nabbing their own perfect finish on their press tour

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal and director Michael Bay were on hand to try their luck from the penalty spot when they and co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II dropped by Atletico Madrid's training ground this week.

The trio, promoting their new action thriller Ambulance, took it in turns to see if they could net a finish on Rojiblancos turf in a good-natured kickabout.

While Gyllenhaal - star of Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain and Spider-Man: Far From Home - excelled with the ball at his feet, veteran director Bay - best known for the Transformers and Bad Boys franchises - found it a little bit trickier to handle.

Watch: Gyllenhaal nets from the spot as Bay blows his chance

