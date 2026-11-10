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Women's Champions League - Game Week 4 10 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stadio Brianteo

Disney+ will show Inter vs Manchester City Women live. Details on how to watch are below.

At the Stadio Brianteo in Monza, Inter host Manchester City Women in a Women's Champions League match that could shape both teams' European ambitions.

Inter arrive on the back of a good league run. David Sassarini's side beat AC Milan 3-0 in their last Serie A Femminile fixture, underlining the defensive solidity that has defined their season. The Women's Champions League, though, presents a much tougher test.

Having faced recent challenges in the WSL, Andree Jeglertz's Manchester City Women responded by thrashing West Ham 5-0 in their last league fixture. The result showed the Citizens' attacking quality and their ability to produce high-level football consistently.

A 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in City's most recent Women's Champions League outing left qualification open. Jeglertz knows victory in Italy would give his team a significant boost in the group standings.

With Inter eighth and Manchester City Women ninth in the Women's Champions League standings, every point matters. The team that show greater determination in Monza could make significant progress.

Here's how to follow the match on TV and via live stream.

Team news

David Sassarini has not yet revealed Inter's likely starting XI. There is no information on unavailable or suspended players, with updates expected closer to kick-off.

For Manchester City Women, Andree Jeglertz has not announced an expected line-up or indicated any possible absences through injury or suspension. Further team news will be available in the hours before the match.

Recent form

Inter have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five matches in all competitions. Sassarini's side beat AC Milan 3-0 most recently, having defeated Lazio by the same score. Their only setback in that run was a heavy 6-0 Women's Champions League defeat to OL Lyonnes. A goalless draw with Napoli Femminile adds to the picture of solidity in Serie A.

Across their last five outings, Manchester City Women have recorded three wins and two draws. Before beating West Ham 5-0, the Citizens won 3-2 against Brighton and 1-2 away to London City Lionesses. Draws against PSG in the Champions League and Manchester United in the WSL have not dented the confidence of a team who keep scoring.

Previous meetings

No data on previous meetings between Inter and Manchester City Women is available.

Standings

Inter sit eighth in the Women's Champions League standings, with Manchester City Women ninth.