WATCH: Incredible Janjetovic howler costs Wanderers the victory

The Red and Black threw away a win for the third time in the last four matches

Another Vedran Janjetovic brainfade has cost Western Sydney Wanderers with his mistake giving Brisbane Roar the opportunity to earn a 2-2 draw at Suncorp Stadium on Friday.

With his team leading 2-1 as stoppage time wound to a close, Wanderers keeper Janjetovic inexplicably conceded a corner with no opposition player within 50 metres.

It appeared Janjetovic was caught in two minds whether to let the ball run for a goal kick or keep it in play to waste time and instead it nicked his foot for a Roar corner.

And almost poetically, Roar striker Adam Taggart rose highest at the corner to snatch an unlikely point for the home side.

The result means the Wanderers have heartbreakingly thrown away winning positions in three of the last four matches - with last minute defeats against Melbourne City and Perth Glory.

It's also the second howler from Janjetovic that has arguably cost his team points, after getting bizarrely sent off in last month's Sydney derby when his team were leading 1-0.

The night started so well for Western Sydney with goals to Roly Bonevacia and former Roar forward Kwame Yeboah creating a comfortable two-goal advantage the first half.

But the Roar worked their way back into the game and pulled a goal back through Tobias Mikkelsen on 90 minutes before Janjetovic's mistake allowed them to break Wanderers' hearts.