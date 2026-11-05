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Hamburger SV vs Gladbach: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 6 Nov 2026 - 14:30 Volksparkstadion

Hamburger SV vs Gladbach kicks off at 20:30 on 06.11.2026.

Watch Hamburger SV vs Gladbach live today: TV channel and live stream

Sky or its streaming service WOW will show the Bundesliga match between Hamburger SV and Borussia Mönchengladbach exclusively, as it takes place on a Friday. You'll need a paid subscription to watch.

Hamburger SV and Gladbach: Recent results

HSV have won two and lost three of their last five competitive games. Most recently, they lost 1-3 to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, having previously gone out of the DFB Cup to the same opponents by the same 1-3 scoreline. They also beat VfB Stuttgart 1-0 and won 3-2 away at Hoffenheim. Across those five games, HSV scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Gladbach have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five games. A 0-0 draw against Paderborn was their most recent result, following a 2-0 cup win over Karlsruher SC and a 3-2 away victory in Stuttgart. They also lost 1-2 to Hoffenheim and 1-2 to Köln. Gladbach scored seven goals and conceded five across the five games.

Hamburger SV vs Gladbach: Line-ups

Hamburger SV vs Gladbach: Form

Hamburger SV vs Gladbach: Head-to-head record

Hamburger SV vs Gladbach: The tables