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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoGermany
Olympiastadion
team-logoNetherlands
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Germany vs Netherlands live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Germany vs Netherlands
Germany
Netherlands
UEFA Nations League A

Germany play the Netherlands in UEFA Nations League A. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesFubo
United KingdomAmazon Prime Video
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IrelandVirgin Media Two
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
CaribbeanBluu
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  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.

Germany vs Netherlands: Kick-off time

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6
Olympiastadion

At Berlin's Olympiastadion, Germany host the Netherlands in the decisive final UEFA Nations League A group match. The result will determine who reaches the quarter-finals.

Germany arrive full of confidence after a convincing 3-1 win over Serbia in Belgrade. Jürgen Klopp urged his side to finally take their own quality for granted. With eight points from the group, Germany have matters in their own hands.

In Belgrade, Florian Wirtz stood out. He scored to make it 2-0 and directed play with an ease that had Klopp singing his praises. Brajan Gruda added the third goal, underlining the depth Germany now have in their squad.

The Netherlands arrive after a historic night in Amsterdam. Their 7-0 win over Greece equalled the biggest victory in Nations League history. Tijjani Reijnders scored three times in 21 minutes and was simply unstoppable.

Under Xavi Hernández, the Oranje have quickly become a team who systematically dismantle opponents. Many thought Joey Veerman and Frenkie de Jong could not play together in midfield. In Amsterdam, they proved every doubter wrong.

Donyell Malen ended his international goal drought with the seventh goal of the night and afterwards spoke of intensive video work with the coach. The Netherlands arrive with momentum, confidence and a tactical clarity that will pose Germany some real questions.

Germany and the Netherlands: Recent results

Across their past five competitive matches, Germany have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat. They most recently won 3-1 away to Serbia, having previously drawn 0-0 with Greece. Germany scored four goals and conceded two in those five matches.

The Netherlands have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. Their latest outing brought a 7-0 win over Greece. Before that, they had beaten Serbia twice and drawn 1-1 with Germany. Across those five matches, the Oranje scored 13 times and conceded just four goals.

GER

GER - Form

NED
D1-1
GRE
L0-1
SER
W2-0
GRE
D0-0
SER
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
NED

NED - Form

GER
D1-1
SER
W1-2
GRE
D2-2
SER
W2-1
GRE
W7-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Germany vs Netherlands: Line-ups

Germany vs Netherlands Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Germany crest
Germany
GER
Formation
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
4-2-3-1
M. ter StegenM. ter StegenN. BrownN. BrownJ. TahJ. TahN. SchlotterbeckN. SchlotterbeckP. TreuP. TreuD. ScherhantD. ScherhantA. PavlovicA. PavlovicF. WirtzF. WirtzJ. KimmichJ. KimmichB. GrudaB. GrudaK. HavertzK. HavertzB. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenM. van de VenM. van de VenJ. TimberJ. TimberD. DumfriesD. DumfriesJ. van HeckeJ. van HeckeC. GakpoC. GakpoT. KoopmeinersT. KoopmeinersT. ReijndersT. ReijndersJ. VeermanJ. VeermanC. SummervilleC. SummervilleD. MalenD. Malen
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
4-2-3-1
Germany

Starting XI

Netherlands

Manager

  • J. Klopp
  • X. Hernandez

Germany vs Netherlands: Form

GER

GER - Form

NED
D1-1
GRE
L0-1
SER
W2-0
GRE
D0-0
SER
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
NED

NED - Form

GER
D1-1
SER
W1-2
GRE
D2-2
SER
W2-1
GRE
W7-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Germany vs Netherlands: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

GermanyDrawNetherlands
2
3
0
UEFA Nations League A
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
Germany badge
Germany
GER
1
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Germany badge
Germany
GER
1
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
0
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
2
Germany badge
Germany
GER
2
FT
Friendlies
Germany badge
Germany
GER
2
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
FT
Friendlies
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
Germany badge
Germany
GER
1
FT
7Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored4/5

Germany vs Netherlands: The tables

Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
NetherlandsNetherlandsNED
5320145+911
W
W
D
W
D
2
GreeceGreeceGRE
5221510-58
L
D
D
W
W
3
GermanyGermanyGER
522163+38
W
D
W
L
D
4
SerbiaSerbiaSER
5005411-70
L
L
L
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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