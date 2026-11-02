Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or access it while travelling somewhere with geo-blocking? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.

Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Visit the website or open the official app of the sports broadcaster with the rights to show the match.

Visit the website or open the official app of the sports broadcaster with the rights to show the match. Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the stream and enjoy the match!

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Fey. Rotterdam vs Inter Milan: kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 15:00 de Kuip

Fey. Rotterdam and Inter Milan kick off on 03.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch Fey. Rotterdam vs Inter Milan live today: TV channel and live stream

DAZN is showing the Champions League match between Feyenoord and Inter Milan live. The link below takes you straight to the broadcast.

Fey. Rotterdam and Inter Milan: recent form

Feyenoord come into this match with one win, two draws and two defeats in their last five competitive matches. The Rotterdam side most recently drew 1-1 with Fortuna Sittard, having previously drawn 1-1 with PSV and lost 0-1 to Real Betis in the Champions League. They also beat Telstar 4-3 and Como 2-3 from the visitors' perspective. Across those five matches, Feyenoord scored nine goals and conceded eight.

Inter Milan have three wins, no draws and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their latest outing ended in a 1-3 Milan derby defeat against AC Milan. Before that, they beat Venezia 2-0 and Fiorentina 1-2 from the visitors' perspective in Serie A, as well as Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 in the Champions League. Inter scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Fey. Rotterdam vs Inter Milan: line-ups

Fey. Rotterdam vs Inter Milan: form

Fey. Rotterdam vs Inter Milan: head-to-head record

Fey. Rotterdam vs Inter Milan: the tables