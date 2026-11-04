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UEFA Champions League on TV
FC Porto vs. SSC Napoli: kick-off time
FC Porto vs. SSC Napoli kicks off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.
How to watch FC Porto vs. SSC Napoli live on TV and online
FC Porto and SSC Napoli: recent results
Porto have won three of their last five competitive matches, most recently beating Estoril 4-0 at home in Liga Portugal. They lost their two most recent Champions League matches, 0-1 against PSV and 2-3 against Real Betis. Across those five games, Porto scored eight goals and conceded two.
Napoli have won two and lost two of their last five matches. Most recently, they lost 0-2 away to Juventus. Before that, the Partenopei won 4-1 away at Monza and drew 3-3 with AS Roma. Napoli also beat Bodø/Glimt 4-3 in the Champions League. Across those five games, they scored twelve goals and conceded seven.
FC Porto vs. SSC Napoli: line-ups
FC Porto vs SSC Napoli lineups
Starting XI
Substitutes
Manager
- F. Farioli
- M. Allegri
FC Porto vs. SSC Napoli: form
FC Porto vs. SSC Napoli: head-to-head record
Head to Head
FC Porto vs. SSC Napoli: the tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|20
|5
|+15
|12
W
W
W
W
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|13
|7
|+6
|12
W
W
W
W
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|2
|+6
|10
W
D
W
W
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|4
|+3
|10
D
W
W
W
|5
|4
|3
|0
|1
|14
|6
|+8
|9
W
L
W
W
|6
|4
|3
|0
|1
|13
|5
|+8
|9
W
W
L
W
|7
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|6
|+6
|9
L
W
W
W
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|10
|5
|+5
|9
W
W
L
W
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|14
|10
|+4
|9
L
W
W
W
|10
|4
|3
|0
|1
|10
|6
|+4
|9
W
W
W
L
|11
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|4
|+4
|9
W
L
W
W
|12
|4
|2
|2
|0
|12
|5
|+7
|8
W
D
D
W
|13
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|7
L
D
W
W
|14
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|+1
|7
D
W
L
W
|15
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|6
|+2
|6
W
W
L
L
|16
|4
|2
|0
|2
|10
|9
|+1
|6
W
W
L
L
|17
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|8
|0
|6
W
L
L
W
|18
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|6
W
W
L
L
|19
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|11
|-5
|5
W
D
L
D
|20
|4
|1
|1
|2
|10
|8
|+2
|4
L
W
L
D
|21
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|4
L
L
W
D
|22
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
L
D
W
L
|23
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|4
L
W
L
D
|24
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|4
D
W
L
L
|25
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|4
D
L
W
L
|26
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|9
|-5
|4
D
L
W
L
|27
|4
|1
|0
|3
|8
|14
|-6
|3
L
L
W
L
|28
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|3
L
L
L
W
|29
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|3
L
L
W
L
|30
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|11
|-7
|3
L
L
W
L
|31
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|10
|-7
|3
L
L
L
W
|32
|4
|0
|2
|2
|6
|10
|-4
|2
D
L
D
L
|33
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|1
D
L
L
L
|34
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|1
L
D
L
L
|35
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|1
D
L
L
L
|36
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|17
|-16
|0
L
L
L
L