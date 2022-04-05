Watch: Fabinho botches knee slide celebrating Konate opener for Liverpool in Champions League against Benfica
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho botched his celebration after team-mate Ibrahim Konate headed the Reds in front of Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.
Fabinho attempted a knee slide but took a tumble instead, leading his wife Rebeca to make fun of him on social media.
Still, the failed celebration did little to dampen the mood as Liverpool took control against their Portuguese opponents.
Editors' Picks
Watch: Fabinho botches celebration
For permanent access to GOAL's Champions League newsletter, sign-up free here.