David Alaba came off the bench to score a wonderful free-kick to give Real Madrid a win in their season opener

Alaba scores with his first touch

It is his second goal in as many games

Goal gave Real Madrid the lead after going 1-0 down

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid were awarded a free-kick which the Austrian international stepped up to take. He curled a lovely strike into the nearside of the net with his first touch after coming on as a substitute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid began their La Liga title defence away against Almeria and survived an early scare as they went 1-0 down within five minutes. A goal from Lucas Vazquez and the free-kick from Alaba gave them all three points as they pick up where they left off last season.