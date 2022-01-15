Watch: Coutinho scores on Aston Villa debut to earn draw against Man Utd
Philippe Coutinho's return to the Premier League is off to a perfect start as he earned Aston Villa a point against Manchester United.
The Brazilian midfielder made his debut on Saturday after joining on loan from Barcelona, coming off the bench in the second half of the Premier League clash.
The 29-year-old made an immediate impact as he set up Jacob Ramsey to pull a goal back for his side and then went on to score the equaliser in the 82nd minute in a 2-2 draw.
Watch Coutinho score against Man Utd
What happened in the match?
The former Liverpool star's goal secured a valuable point for Steven Gerrard's team.
The hosts found themselves a goal down just six minutes into the match when a Bruno Fernandes shot managed to sneak through the arms of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.
The Portuguese midfielder then made it 2-0 with a goal in the 67th minute, just a minute before Coutinho came on to replace Morgan Sanson.