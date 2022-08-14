WATCH: Conte and Tuchel both sent off in crazy London derby draw

- Conte celebrated in front of Tuchel and Chelsea bench
- Tuchel ran down the touchline when James made it 2-1
- Both managers were sent off at full time
WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham equalised following a spell of play that came from a Rodrigo Bentancur tackle on Kai Havertz that Tuchel believed was a foul. Conte's celebration led him in front of the Chelsea bench where tempers flared before both went into the referees notebook.
SPURS ARE LEVEL! 😲— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2022
And it's KICKING OFF on the bench... TUCHEL VS CONTE 😤 pic.twitter.com/U6dWgrWFoo
🔥 ¡Empató Tottenham y se calentaron las bancas!— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) August 14, 2022
💣 Højbjerg igualó, pero desde el @ChelseaFC reclamaron que no se marcó una falta.
😱 ¡Conte y Tuchel, cara a cara!
Síguelo EN VIVO por 📺 @Telemundo y aquí 📱➡️ https://t.co/rGqYn7eyTf#LigaPremierTD 🏴 pic.twitter.com/dMkVHcCqRL
Tuchel then got his own back when Reece James seemingly earned Chelsea three points 13 minutes from time, darting off down the touchline to celebrate.
PASSION! Tuchel enjoyed that one! 🙌🔵 pic.twitter.com/KuiWyHqv1t— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2022
🌟 ¡BRILLANTE @ReeceJames! ⚽— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) August 14, 2022
😎 @ChelseaFC recuperó la ventaja con este gol de su lateral. ¡PARTIDAZO!
Síguelo EN VIVO por 📺 @Telemundo y aquí 📱➡️ https://t.co/rGqYn7eyTf#LigaPremierTD 🏴 pic.twitter.com/rG5GDBLD77
That was not to be the end of it, as Harry Kane broke Chelsea hearts with a 96th minute equaliser. Unsurprisingly, the customary post-match handshake was not cordial and both managers were sent off at full time.
TUCHEL VS CONTE: ROUND TWO!!! 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/XhWuOU4fwD— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2022
🤬 ¡SE ARMÓ LA BRONCA!— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) August 14, 2022
🗯️ @SpursOfficial le sacó el empate al @ChelseaFC y al final se calentaron los ánimos entre los técnicos, Thomas Tuchel y Antonio Conte 🎥#LigaPremierTD 🏴 pic.twitter.com/ZpOumhXTal
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result leaves each team on four points after two Premier League games. Both sides will also now be without their managers for a period of time, with touchline bans a certainty following the incidents.