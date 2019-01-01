WATCH: Brisbane Roar score two world class goals in five minutes

You won't see many better goals than these two

It may have been a battle for the wooden spoon but Brisbane Roar showed there is still class in the A-League's bottom end with two stunning goals against Central Coast Mariners in Gosford on Friday night.

With the match meandering to a 0-0 scoreline after 30 minutes, Dylan Wenzel-Halls picked out a superb run by French marquee Eric Bautheac, who chested the ball down and hooked a bicycle kick into the top corner.

If this is the only thing to come from this game, maybe it will be worth it. What a goal! #CCMvBRI pic.twitter.com/35OTjadtC8 — The Football Sack (@TheFootballSack) February 22, 2019

It was a moment of class that the Frenchman is capable of but hasn't shown enough of it this season.

Five minutes later, Alex Lopez put his hand up to rival Bautheac by blasting an unstoppable volley past Ben Kennedy - making the score 2-0 in favour of Brisbane.

That is an absolute howitzer from Alex Lopez #CCMVBRI pic.twitter.com/iWKAchTO2P — The Football Sack (@TheFootballSack) February 22, 2019

But the goals weren't finished there - Connor Pain pulled one back for the Mariners with a terrific header and he should have equalised shortly after if it wasn't for Jacob Pepper's block.

Tobias Mikkelsen restored Brisbane's two-goal advantage with a looping header into the top corner on the stroke of 45 minutes, but Aiden O'Neill kept Central Coast Mariners with a low drive inside the near post from outside the area.

The Roar led 3-2 at half-time with the potential of more goals to come in the second period.